Asian Athletic Championship: Gomathi wins gold in 800 mtr race, brings laurels to her non-descript village

Aadhithya M S By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Mudikandam a non-descript village in the district, was abuzz on Tuesday morning. Oblivious to the frenzy, Rasaathi went about her chores when neighbours rushed to her house to inform that her daughter Gomathi had put them under global spotlight by winning the gold medal in the 800 metres event at the Asian Athletic Championship at Doha.

“It was around 9.30 am when neighbours informed me that Gomathi’s images were beamed on television channels. As I did not know how to operate the television set, they helped me. I am so happy for her. I wish my husband were alive to see Gomathi win in such a huge event,” said Rasaathi tears welling up. The family credited Gomathi’s father Marimuthu’s support and encouragement for her success. He died two years ago.

Gomathi’s house measures just 150 sq ft and does not have space to showcase the hundreds of medals and trophies she has won. They were squeezed in a suitcase and a bag. Born into a family of farm labourers, 30-year-old Gomathi developed interest in athletics when she was in the St. Thomas school, Nazareth in Pudukkottai. She has an elder brother and two elder sisters.

“Our father used to wake up at 4 am everyday like an alarm clock and take Gomathi on a cycle to the main road so that she can reach her training spot on time. Similarly, he would wait at the main road by 8 pm for her to return. Rain or shine did not matter, what was important for our father was Gomathi’s training and performance,” her elder brother Subramani said.

The villagers too recalled how Marimuthu used to get up early and cycle his daughter 5 kilometres to the main road, from where she had to get bus to go to Tiruchy for training.

Unlike most of her peers, Gomathi was late to receive professional coaching.“Only in college did she get formal training, it was her dedication and her father’s support that brought her laurels,” said Aranga Ganesan, retired Munikandam VAO.

It was Ganesan who spotted Gomathi’s natural talent and approached her parents and arranged for formal training. On his advice, Gomathi joined BA Economics in the Holy Cross College for Women in Tiruchy and was practised at the St. Joseph’s College ground. By the time she joined MA (Media Management) in MOP Vaishnav college in Chennai, Gomathi won several medals at state and national-level events.

Under sports quota, Gomathi got a job as the tax assistant at the Income Tax department in Bengaluru in 2013. Her brother Subramani, a home gaurd. Her two sisters Latha and Thilaka were married off.

Gomathi meanwhile continues to pursue her running. Gomathi reportedly asked the family to postpone her marriage in order to achieve more in athletics.

Wishes pour in Various Tamil Nadu political leaders including DMK president MK Stalin have congratulated Gomathi Marimuthu for winning gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships 2019 in 800-metre running race held at Doha in Qatar.

In his Twitter handle, Stalin said,” It is happy #GomathiMarimuthu bagged first gold for India in the #AsianAthelicsChampionship 2019. I wish her to achieve more and more on behalf of Tamil Nadu and India in the international arena”.

Vaiko, MDMK general secretary, in a release, said the life of Gomathi and her achievement would be a boost for women of Tamil Nadu. “I request the Tamil Nadu government to offer due respect to her and felicitate her,” he said.

ER Eswaran, general secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, said in a release, “We, KMDK, congratulate Gomathi Marimuthu for having brought pride to Tamil Nadu and India by bagging gold medal at the Asian games”.

Tamil Maanila Congress (M) president GK Vasan, congratulating Gomathi Marimuthu, said that India was feeling proud of her achievement. R Sarathkumar, founder president of AISMK, has also congratulated her on her achievement in the international athletics arena.