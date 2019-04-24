Home States Tamil Nadu

Ponparappi attack: Nine Dalits held on hate speech charges

In the videos, the youth were seen threatening attacks if violence against the Dalit community continued. 

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM/THANJAVUR/ ARIYALUR: Nine Dalit youths were arrested on Tuesday on charges of making hate speeches against a dominant community over the violence that took place in Ponparappi on the polling day after a pot, the VCK’s symbol, was broken by alleged PMK supporters.

According to sources, over a dozen men gathered at a public place in Eduthukatti Sathanur, near Poraiyar, on April 21 and vehemently criticised the other community, whose members attacked several Dalits’ houses in the village in Ariyalur. Some youth recorded speeches made at the gathering and shared them online. In the videos, the youth were seen threatening attacks if violence against the Dalit community continued. 

“Anyone who makes such hate speeches disturbing communal harmony and those who publish or share such recordings on social media will be dealt with strictly as per law. They will also be charged under non-bailable sections of the IPC and Goondas Act,” SP C Vijayakumar said. 

