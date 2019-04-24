Siva Karthikeyan voted though his name was not on rolls, admits Tamil Nadu CEO

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After politicians, it’s Tamil cinema actors who are creating news this election season. Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo confirmed on Tuesday that actor Siva Karthikeyan cast his vote though his name was not on the electoral rolls. Sahoo said action would be initiated against the polling officials who had allowed the actor to cast his vote though his name was not on the list.

Addressing the media, Sahoo said the District Election Officer concerned had submitted a report on the incident. Sahoo has also sought a report on how and why the actor’s name was deleted from rolls. When questioned by the media if the poll panel intends to take action against Siva Karthikeyan, Sahoo said a decision would be taken after getting “full reports” from the officials.

Responding to allegations that actor Srikanth was also allowed to vote, though his name was not on the rolls, Sahoo, quoting polling officials, said: “Srikanth did not vote, only the indelible ink was put on his finger.” However, speaking to Express, Srikanth claimed that he had, indeed, cast his ballot.

“The polling officer said my name could have been misplaced in some other booth in the same school and they were unable to trace it. He then made a note of it and took my thumbprint to complete the process.”