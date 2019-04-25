Tamil Nadu CEO sends report on strong-room trespass

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Wednesday sent a detailed report on the trespass of a woman officer recently into the strong room area where EVMs and documents relating to the Lok Sabha elections, were kept. He said the EC would decide on action to be taken in this regard. Leaders of political parties have demanded action against revenue and police departments who had allowed the woman officer into the strong room. Additional CEO M Balaji had conducted a thorough enquiry by meeting the representatives of political parties and government officials and submitted a report to the CEO on Tuesday.

Sahoo said he had received a complaint regarding the security arrangements for the strong room for Karur constituency and Additional CEO V Rajaraman would personally enquire into the matter on Thursday. Meanwhile, the CEO reviewed the security arrangements being made at strong rooms across the State and the preliminary works to be done for counting of votes polled on May 23.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Ashutosh Shukla, DGP (Elections), DEOs of all districts, SPs and other officials took part in the meeting held through video conferencing facility at the Secretariat. The CEO directed that round-the-clock security should continue at the strong rooms and on the counting day, halls for counting votes should be kept ready.

Siva Karthikeyan issue

With regard to the Siva Karthikeyan issue, the CEO said he would seek another report from the DEO on how the name of the actor was removed from rolls and those responsible for the same. Asked whether the vote cast by the actor would be taken into account, the CEO said, “The vote polled by him would be accounted as one of the votes.

But we will inform the EC that one vote has been ‘wrongly polled’ in that particular booth (booth No 303 of Virugambakkam Assembly constituency). When there is a tie like situation, the EC will take a decision.” The CEO said he has sought a further report from the DEO on the claim that actor Srikkanth had cast his vote — against the report that he did not.

Model code continues

Responding to a question, the CEO said the model code was continuing for the whole State. Though, elections were over in most parts of the State, one flying squad team would continue to be present in all 234 Assembly constituencies till May 19, when the by-elections to four Assembly constituencies would be over.

CM hails Arokia Rajiv for winning silver in Doha

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday congratulated Arokia Rajiv who has won a silver medal in the 4 x 400m mixed relay at the Asian Athletics Championship events being held at Doha in Qatar. In his greetings, the chief minister said,”On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I congratulate you on winning silver medal at the Doha event. Wish many more laurels come your way.” He said Rajiv should contest in many more events.

Palaniswami to campaign for 4 bypolls from May 1

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said he would campaign for the by-elections to the four Assembly constituencies from May 1 to May 14 with brief intervals. Following is his schedule for various constituencies: May 1 and 14 (Sulur), May 5 and 13 (Aravakurichi), May 6 and 11 (Tirupparankundram) and May 7 and 12 (Ottapidaram). The AIADMK is contesting in all the four constituencies as per the electoral agreement.

DMK urges EC to keep ballot box for election duty staff

Chennai: DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to direct the Returning Officers of all constituencies to keep exclusive ballot box for the election duty staff to drop their postal ballots, according to their convenience till 6 am, on May 23, at RO’s office with proper security. He said DMK already submitted two petitions. Despite that, ballot boxes were not kept to enable the staff to cast votes.