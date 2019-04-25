Pollachi sex abuse case: TTV Dhinakaran questions delay in CBI probe

By IANS

CHENNAI: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday questioned the inordinate delay in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Pollachi sexual abuse-cum-blackmail case.

In a statement here, Dhinakaran said more than 40 days had passed since the probe was transferred to the CBI from the Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID) and there appears to be no progress in the case.

He said that it is unclear whether the delay in the CBI probe has anything to do with the BJP and the AIADMK having sealed an electoral alliance.

Dhinakaran also said the state government should clearly specify which organisation is probing the Pollachi case, the current status of the investigation and clarify about the problems in transferring the case to the CBI.

On Wednesday, the CBCID told the Madras High Court that it has not heard from the CBI on the probe, and hence was constrained to continue with the investigation so that evidence is not lost.