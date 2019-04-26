Home States Tamil Nadu

Protect important archaeological sites in TN by deploying watchmen: Madras High Court

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the Central and State governments to deploy watchmen to protect 430 vital archaeological sites in the State.

Published: 26th April 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 02:52 AM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the Central and State governments to deploy watchmen to protect 430 vital archaeological sites in the State.

A bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar gave the direction while hearing a batch of public interest litigations seeking directions for conducting archaeological excavations in various places across Tamil Nadu. The Judges noted that there were nearly 430 important archaeological sites in the State and that they ought to be protected from mining and other activities. The judges directed the Central and State governments to deploy watchmen to protect the sites.

With regard to the filling 25 vacant posts in the State archaeological department, the government counsel submitted that they were awaiting concurrence from the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Hence, the Judges suo motu impleaded TNPSC in the case with directions to the commission to give its concurrence soon, citing that lack of staff would affect the excavations.

The Judges further reserved their order on a public interest litigation seeking direction to establish memorial for King Raja Raja Chola in Udayallur village in Kumbakonam.

