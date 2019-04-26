Tamil Nadu Assembly bypolls: CM Palaniswami to campaign from May 1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami will launch his campaign on May 1 in support of the party candidates contesting the by-election to four Assembly constituencies - Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram and Tirupparankundram.

According to a party release, the CM will be on the campaign trail for eight days in the four Assembly constituencies where by-election takes place on May 19.

He will launch his campaign in Sulur Assembly constituency, which comes under Coimbatore district, on May 1 and again he will campaign in the constituency on May 14. According to the schedule, he will speak at 13 places across the constituency.

Similarly, he will campaign at 14 places in Aravakurichi on May 5 and 13. His campaign schedule will cover the Ottapidaram Assembly constituency on May 7 and 12 and Tirupparankundram on May 6 and 11.

Every day, he will commence his campaign tour around 5 pm and finish around 10 pm. During the tour, he will address a public meeting at the Tirupparankundram bus stand on May 11, which comes under Madurai district.

Stalin upbeat about poll victory

Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin has expressed hope that the party will win all parliamentary and Assembly constituencies. In an epistle, Stalin thanked cadre of the DMK and its allied parties Congress, MDMK, CPI, CPM, IUML, VCK, KMDK and IJK who toiled during the elections to ensure DMK’s victory. “May 23, will be the day for a change at the Centre and State. In order to bring down the magnitude of the defeat, the ruling party has been taking various efforts with the help of the Election Commission,” Stalin alleged.

OPS attends Modi rally in Varanasi

Chennai: Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator, O Panneerselvam took part in the massive election rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi to show his party’s solidarity with the BJP as the Prime Minister is contesting from the constituency for the second time. Panneerselvam was accompanied by his son P Ravindranath Kumar, who contested from Theni constituency on an AIADMK ticket. It is learnt both will also be present when Modi files his nomination on Friday. The Deputy CM has gone to show his support to the NDA.