Two arrested of suspected adoption racket secured

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: After an 11-minute audio clip of a woman and man discussing the adoption of a baby for money went viral on social media, a retired assistant nurse of a government hospital and her banker husband were secured on suspicion of operating an adoption racket. The woman, who identifies herself as a former assistant nurse at government Rasipuram hospital, is heard interviewing a man from Dharmapuri about his preferences as a client. She then goes on to give details about the costs involved — price based on gender, procedural fee and bribe involved. After the Health Department filed a complaint, the police took the couple in custody.

The clip starts with the man apologising for the delay in reaching out to the woman despite having sought her help a week ago. The retired nurse declares that she has helped many people adopt newborns over the past three decades; the latest being just a couple of days ago when a couple got a girl for Rs 2.70 lakh (that is all anyone offers for a girl, she says).

Upon the man’s request, she explains that a boy in the pink of health (Amul baby, she says) will cost up to Rs 4.50 lakh. Price may vary based on the child’s health and weight, she adds. However, she insists that he meet her at her house first, with an advance of Rs 30,000 to seal the deal. While 50 per cent of the amount should be paid after she informs him of a baby’s availability, the rest could be paid after he receives the child.

Though he would have to spend over Rs 70,000 for registration, she assures to bribe the officials. She is heard checking if the man has any issues around his house that will get in the way of caring for the baby. Joint Director of Health Services L Usha told Express that she had no information on the nurse as the latter had voluntarily retired a few years ago. SP Ara Arularasu said that three special teams have been formed to investigate the case. However, only after an inquiry with the couple can they reveal any information, said Sub-Collector Kranthikumarpati.