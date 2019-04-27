Home States Tamil Nadu

Inebriated teen sexually assaults, electrocutes minor girl in Tamil Nadu

As the girl fainted, the culprit electrocuted her and made it look like a suicide. He was subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

DINDIGUL: Police solved the mystery behind the sexual assault and murder of a 12-year-old girl at Kurumpatti village near Vadamadurai in this district with the arrest of a teen-aged boy on Friday night.

A special police team headed by Vedasandur Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivakumar, after a thorough investigation, arrested the teen-aged boy of the same village.

Investigation revealed that the boy under the influence of alcohol sexually assaulted the girl, when she was alone in the house on the fateful day.

Police sources said on Saturday that the girl, a class seven student was found lying unconscious with an electric wire stashed in her mouth in a suspicious manner in her house on April 16. Several injury marks were also found on the body.

The body was sent to government hospital morgue for an autopsy to find out whether she committed suicide by electrocuting herself.

The post-mortem report suggested that the girl was sexually assaulted before being electrocuted to death.

It was a cold-blooded murder pretend to look like suicide, the report said.

