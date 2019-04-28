Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi sexual assault: Fact-finding team sought to hold probe

A PIL for setting up a ‘fact-finding team’, headed by a woman senior advocate, to probe the Pollachi sexual assault case, has been filed in the Madras High Court.

Published: 28th April 2019 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 01:30 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: A PIL for setting up a ‘fact-finding team’, headed by a woman senior advocate, to probe the Pollachi sexual assault case, has been filed in the Madras High Court.

When the PIL from 10 women advocates came up for hearing on Saturday, the first bench of Chief Justice V K Tahilramani and Justice M Duraiswamy, admitted it and ordered notice to the State government and to the DGP, returnable by June 7.

In their PIL, S Meenakshi and nine other women lawyers, wanted a retired woman police officer and social worker to be part of the team, in addition to office-bearers of Women Lawyers Association. 

The team may be directed to make arrangements to assist the other women victims to lodge complaints of sexual crimes and to extend counselling and aid to them, the petitioners said.

TAGS
Madras High Court Pollachi sexual abuse Abuse Pollachi Rape Case

