Anna University: Now, separate entrance for MBA and PG engineering courses

Till now the varsity had been relying on TANCET score for admissions.

Published: 30th April 2019 05:25 AM

By S Mannar Mannan
COIMBATORE: Anna University has decided to deviate from its usual course and conduct a separate entrance exam for MBA, MCA and PG engineering courses offered in university departments, constituent colleges and regional campuses. Till now, it had relied on the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) for admission to these courses. This comes on the heels of the varsity relinquishing its responsibility of conducting Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) for undergraduate engineering courses and Tamil Nadu Common Admissions (TANCA) for postgraduate engineering courses.

TANCET score had been the deciding factor for admission to various postgraduate courses like MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan. While Anna University had handled admission counselling for engineering courses, Government College of Technology (GCT) in Coimbatore had been taking care of counselling for MBA and MCA programmes. Staff at the Chennai varsity reportedly wanted to complete the process as an independent body without any delay. “The university is an independent body having its own methodology and procedures to conduct programmes. University teachers were of the opinion that only if we complete the postgraduate admission process by May, we will get good students. If it were delayed, these students may opt for other institutions. That is why we have decided to conduct a separate entrance test,” said a senior official from Anna University.

AUCET will cover MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses offered by the varsity. Registration of online application will commence on May 6 and be open till May 25. The exam will be held on June 22 for MCA and MBA course, and June 23 for the others. The Higher Education department is yet to respond to the university’s decision. A senior official from the department remarked that they might take a day or two to take a call on this development.

All India Federation of Self Financing Technical Institutions, on the other hand, is of the opinion that TANCET and single window counselling is unnecessary. Its Secretary T D Eswaramoorthy said, “Just ten per cent seats are getting filled up in MBA and MCA programmes. Even in PG technical programmes, only seats in top colleges are filling up. Hence, there is no need to conduct TANCET, TANCA or single window counselling at GCT for MBA and MCA courses.”

PMK flays decision

The PMK has criticised Anna University’s decision on conducting separate entrance examinations for engineering and other higher studies. PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said, “The move would create unnecessary confusion.” He added, “Anna University used to conduct the TANCET for admission to government and private colleges for various PG courses. Its announcement to conduct a separate entrance examination for admission to the university alone, has disappointed the students. Due to this, the students have been forced to face two entrance examinations for admission for their desired PG courses.”

