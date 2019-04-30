‘Decision on repolls in 10 booths after VVPAT checks’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The decision to conduct repoll in 10 booths in the State will be taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) after it completes scrutiny of VVPAT records at the booths where polling was affected by malfunctioning of EVMs in the April 18 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said here on Monday.

Asked about VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan’s demand for repolling in Ponparappi village in Ariyalur district under the Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency where Dalits were allegedly attacked by PMK supporters on the day of polling, the CEO said, “The District Electoral Officer in his report said that at the end of polling none of representatives of any party raised objection. It has been recorded in poll observer diary as well. Thirumavalavan, who was also present at that time has not lodged any complaint. So, we have sent a report to the Commission on his petition but have not recommended repolling.”

The CEO further said about 201 polling booths had been identified as sensitive in four Assembly constituencies where by-elections are scheduled for May 19.

To a query whether the ECI granted permission for conducting review meetings by the chief minister and ministers, the ECO replied in the negative. “However, there was no restriction on conducting meetings by the Chief Secretary for disaster management,” he said.

On the security breach in the Karur counting centre alleged by the Congress candidate, Sahoo said that a report by the DEO had denied any security breach and accordingly a report had been sent to the ECI.

He said that on Sunday, a total of about Rs 16.43 lakh in cash was seized mostly in the districts coming under the four Assembly constituencies facing by-elections.

TNCC slams BJP for fielding Pragya

Chennai: TNCC president KS Alagiri slammed BJP for fielding Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal. KS Alagiri said, “By naming Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who was arrested in connection with the Malegaon blasts, as BJP candidate for the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has protected terrorism. It is purely opportunistic politics. People should identify the dual role BJP is acting.”

DMDK to SUPPORT AIADMK IN bypolls

Chennai: The DMDK has extended its support to the AIADMK candidates for the upcoming bypolls while the Tamil Nadu milk dealers association has extended its support to MNM candidates. DMDK founder president Vijayakanth, stated: “The DMDK has extended its support to the AIADMK candidates in four assembly constituencies where bypolls are to be held on May 19.”