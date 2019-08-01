Home States Tamil Nadu

No takers for 50% engineering seats in Tamil Nadu

Private engineering colleges in the State have expressed serious concern over the scenario

Published: 01st August 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of engineering counselling for this academic year, in Chennai

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: This year’s Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) has concluded and despite all efforts, the authorities have managed to fill up only half of the seats. Out of the total 1,67,652 engineering seats available in colleges in the State, only 83,396 (49.74%) were filled. The figures provided by the TNEA committee shows that in the four rounds of counselling, while 76,364 seats were allotted, in supplementary counselling, another 4,548 seats were filled. 

In special reservation category like sports, ex-servicemen and disabled quota, 1,683 students were allotted seats while 801 students, who had registered to participate in TNEA counselling and due to some reason, missed the counselling, were also given a chance to get admission. Private engineering colleges in the State have expressed serious concern over the scenario as they will struggle to stay afloat. Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Anil D Sahasrabudhe, who was in the city recently to attend a convocation ceremony of a private engineering college, had highlighted that engineering courses losing their sheen is not the reason behind the vacancies, the major problem is availability of the higher number of engineering colleges than required in the State. 

Secretary of Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges of Tamil Nadu, P Selvaraj has also seconded the opinion of the AICTE chairman. But at the same time, he feels that deemed universities in the State are very liberal in awarding marks to the students and hence, the reason for higher pass percentages. 

“So students prefer deemed universities, rather than private colleges affiliated to Anna University, which has a strict evaluation process,” he said.“It is a fact that there are more number of engineering colleges in the State than is actually required. Adding to it, due to the strict rules of Anna University, its affiliated colleges are recording a low pass percentage and the colleges are facing a problem in attracting students,” says Selvaraj. 

“On the other hand, the deemed universities, which have their own examination and evaluation pattern, are managing to fill in their seats somehow. It is high time the government looks into these problems,” added Selvaraj. He also added that the consortium has proposed to the State government to set up a separate technical university to improve the situation in engineering colleges across the State. 

The counselling this year was conducted by Directorate of Technical Education(DoTE), after a gap of 22 years. TNEA committee secretary T Purushothaman said the counselling process had concluded peacefully and smoothly across the State without any major hindrances.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNEA engineering seats
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp