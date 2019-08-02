Home States Tamil Nadu

Former Maldives VP Abdul Ghafoor still detained near Thoothukudi port

The Ministry of External Affairs had on Thursday said that Adeeb had 'not been permitted entry into the country' since he did not possess valid documents.

Published: 02nd August 2019 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

The barge on which former vice-president of Maldives, Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor reached Thoothukudi old harbour.

The barge on which former vice-president of Maldives, Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor reached Thoothukudi old harbour. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Former vice president of Maldives Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor, who secretly fled the Maldives on a boat to India, is still being questioned by Central government agencies near Thoothukudi port in Tamil Nadu, said officials on Friday.

Adeeb was detained after his tugboat was intercepted by the Coast Guard near the coast of Thoothukudi on Thursday while he was reportedly trying to enter India illegally as a crew member of a tug boat.

"He is still in the boat. Central government officials are questioning him. He has not been allowed to disembark," a police official in Thoothukudi told IANS.

"The issue is being dealt by the Ministry of External Affairs. We are not aware of any development in the matter," an official of the Thoothukudi district administration told IANS.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had on Thursday said that Adeeb had "not been permitted entry into the country" since he did not possess valid documents.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: "There are designated entry points through which foreigners are allowed entry into India. The entry is facilitated on the basis of appropriate valid travel documents.

"Since he was not entering India through a designated entry point and did not possess the valid documents, he has not been permitted entry into India."

Adeeb, was convicted by a Maldivian court in a plot to assassinate former President Abdulla Yameen, but the country's Supreme Court had quashed the sentence and ordered a fresh trial.

He reportedly attempted to pass off as a crew member of the Virgo9 tug boat.

The authorities stopped the tug boat acting on a tip-off it had gone to the Maldives with nine people and was returning with 10 passengers. The boat was on its way to the Tuticorin port.

On interrogation, it was found that the additional person was Maldives' former Vice President.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maldives Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor Thoothukudi Port
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp