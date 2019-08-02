Govt failed to get NEET exemption: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In the wake of a girl in Perambalur allegedly ending her life as she could not get medical admission through NEET, DMK president MK Stalin mounted attack on the AIADMK government holding it responsible for failing to get exemption for the State from the entrance test to medical admission.

Addressing campaign meetings in Ambur assembly segment seeking votes for his party candidate DM Kathir Anand on Thursday, Stalin said the Edappadi Palaniswami’s government had promised to get exemption from NEET despite the fact that the bills, sent by the State government seeking exemption, were returned by the Centre two years ago.

“Edappadi government has promised to get exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu by hiding the fact that the Centre returned the bills two years ago,” he said.

Noting that a girl in Perambalur, who was dejected after losing out on NEET, committed suicide on Thursday, Stalin said 5-6 students ended their lives after Anitha as they could not get medical admission through NEET.

He noted that the entrance exam was held back when late leaders M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa were at the helm of affairs in the State.

“But the cruel NEET crept into the State only under the Edappadi regime,” the DMK chief slammed.

DMK alliance public meet in Vellore tomorrow

Chennai: As a show of strength and woo voters in favour of the Secular Progressive alliance, DMK has organised a public meeting at Vellore on August 3, the last day of the campaign for the election in the Lok Sabha constiutency. DMK president MK Stalin and leaders of alliance parties KS Alagiri of Congress, Vaiko of MDMK, TK Rangarajan of CPM, R Mutharasan of CPI, KM Kader Mohideen of IUML, Thol Thirumavalavan of VCK, MH Jawahirullah of MMK and ER Eswaran of KMDK will take part in the meeting. A DMK MLA who has been deployed for the campaign and poll-related works in Vellore constituency told Express “ It is not just any other poll campaign meeting. It is a meeting to show the chemistry and mutual understanding between our alliance partners. DMK has invited all alliance partners for the meeting.”