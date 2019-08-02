Hall hosting MK Stalin’s meet sealed

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A marriage hall was sealed shortly after DMK president MK Stalin chaired a poll meeting to seek the support of Muslim community leaders at Ambur in Vellore on Thursday, sources said.

A team of officials led by Additional Assistant Returning Officer and Ambur Tahsildar R Sujatha visited NMZ function hall to hold inquiries on whether prior permission was obtained for holding the meet.

After ascertaining the facts, the authorities sealed the hall for hosting the meet without permission. “DMK local leaders obtained permission only for a meeting on a street corner but they conducted an indoor meet. So, we sealed the hall,” Sujatha told Express. Later, she lodged a complaint with the local police station seeking action against the owner of the hall NM Zakaria for hosting poll meeting in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Stalin meets Muslim leaders

While the DMK camp is anxious, party president MK Stalin held another meeting with the community’s leaders and clerics in Ambur town to ensure that the votes do not split

A cleric who hopes to ring in change!

Vellore: While the candidates of major parties are busy campaigning, a cleric contesting as an Independent is hoping against hope to make it big in the electoral game. Bishop Godfrey Noble, founder of All India Janagayaga Pathukappu Kazhagam, is seeking the mandate with the hope of getting an ‘overwhelming’ support of women. The poll symbol allotted to him is ‘ring’. “I can see the overwhelming support of women wherever I move through for campaigning in the constituency,” he says. The man has been generous with his poll promises that include `5 lakh bank loan for unemployed youth without any surety and setting up of rainwater harvesting structure at every house free of cost.