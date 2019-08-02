Home States Tamil Nadu

Hall hosting MK Stalin’s meet sealed

A marriage hall was sealed shortly after DMK president MK Stalin chaired a poll meeting to seek the support of Muslim community leaders at Ambur in Vellore on Thursday, sources said.

Published: 02nd August 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A marriage hall was sealed shortly after DMK president MK Stalin chaired a poll meeting to seek the support of Muslim community leaders at Ambur in Vellore on Thursday, sources said.

A team of officials led by Additional Assistant Returning Officer and Ambur Tahsildar R Sujatha visited NMZ function hall to hold inquiries on whether prior permission was obtained for holding the meet.

After ascertaining the facts, the authorities sealed the hall for hosting the meet without permission. “DMK local leaders obtained permission only for a meeting on a street corner but they conducted an indoor meet. So, we sealed the hall,” Sujatha told Express. Later, she lodged a complaint with the local police station seeking action against the owner of the hall NM Zakaria for hosting poll meeting in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Stalin meets Muslim leaders
While the DMK camp is anxious, party president MK Stalin held another meeting with the community’s leaders and clerics in Ambur town to ensure that the votes do not split

A cleric who hopes to ring in change!
Vellore: While the candidates of major parties are busy campaigning, a cleric contesting as an Independent is hoping against hope to make it big in the electoral game. Bishop Godfrey Noble, founder of All India Janagayaga Pathukappu Kazhagam, is seeking the mandate with the hope of getting an ‘overwhelming’ support of women. The poll symbol allotted to him is ‘ring’. “I can see the overwhelming support of women wherever I move through for campaigning in the constituency,” he says. The man has been generous with his poll promises that include `5 lakh bank loan for unemployed youth without any surety and setting up of rainwater harvesting structure at every house free of cost.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MK Stalin DMK
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp