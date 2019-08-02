Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai hotel apologies for naming chicken dish after Brahmin community

Hotel Milagu named it's chicken dish- Kumbakonam Iyer Chicken- which did not go well with the Hindu Brahmin community Kumbakonam Iyer named in the non-veg dish.

Published: 02nd August 2019 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Milagu Hotel in Madurai

Milagu Hotel in Madurai (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MADURAI: A Madurai-based restaurant has apologised for naming a chicken dish after a Brahmin community after they raised a strong objection over it.

Hotel Milagu named it's chicken dish- Kumbakonam Iyer Chicken- which did not go well with the Hindu Brahmin community Kumbakonam Iyer named in the non-veg dish.

To convey their protest, representatives of the community met the hotel authorities and raised an objection. Following which, the hotel released a statement and said it will change the name. "After Brahmin community representatives met us and raised serious objection to the name of Kumbakonam Iyer Chicken, we apologised for it. We will remove the ads for it from social media and are also doing away with the name," the statement read.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hotel Milagu Kumbakonam Iyer Chicken Madurai hotel chicken Madurai hotel apology
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp