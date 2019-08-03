Home States Tamil Nadu

Vellore Lok Sabha seat: AIADMK goes all guns blazing

The entire Tamil Nadu Cabinet and party top brass are camping in the constituency to ensure victory in the poll scheduled for August 5.

Published: 03rd August 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

People in large numbers gathered in Anicut for Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s meeting on Friday | s dinesh

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: The ruling AIADMK is facing the elections to Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, with the challenges of stopping the DMK juggernaut from rolling further and increasing the vote share which plummeted in the April general elections. Although the contestant is from an ally, AC Shanmugam of Puthiya Neethi Katchi, the party treats him as its own candidate. 

The entire Tamil Nadu Cabinet and party top brass are camping in the constituency to ensure victory in the poll scheduled for August 5. Chief Minister and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, and his deputy and party coordinator O Panneerselvam have been on whirlwind tours across the constituency garnering votes for Shanmugam while the ministers are involved in micromanagement of the affairs on the ground.

While the rampaging DMK, which wants to mop up Vellore, sounds upbeat and confident of adding one more constituency to its tally, the AIADMK is playing all the tricks up in its sleeves in order to reverse the trend that prevailed in April. A win in Vellore will be a turnaround for the party to revive its fortunes and lift the sagging spirit of the cadre.

“Yes surely. Victory in Vellore will definitely boost the morale of our party cadre,” says senior AIADMK leader and MLA S Semmalai. “The outcome of the Vellore elections is going to be a turning point for the party and government. We have learnt lessons from the April general elections, and accordingly, we have revitalised the party’s functioning and governance,” he told Express.

Sounding confident of his party reversing the trend in Vellore, Semmalai said that the voters have realized that only those in power at the Centre and State can deliver good governance to them. “Voters have realised the fact that only AIADMK, which is in power, can bring in beneficial projects and welfare activities.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK Vellore Lok Sabha constituency DMK
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp