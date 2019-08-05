Home States Tamil Nadu

NMC Bill: MBBS students of govt medical colleges to boycott classes

All government medical college students will take part in the protest,” said S M Hari Ganesh, a student, on Sunday.

Published: 05th August 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors_Protest_EPS

Representative image of MBBS students protesting against NMC bill

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students of MBBS of all government medical colleges in the State will boycott classes and stage a sit-in at their respective institution campus on Monday to protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2019 that was passed by Rajya Sabha recently.
“We will hold the protest from 9 am to 4 pm on Monday. All government medical college students will take part in the protest,” said S M Hari Ganesh, a student, on Sunday.

“We are against the concept of introducing Community Health Providers and also National Exit Test (NEXT). We will hold the protest in all medical college campuses,” he said.
On Friday around 700 students of Madras Medical College (MMC) staged a sit-in at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, boycotting classes, against the Bill. Medical students in other districts also staged various protests. 

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) also strongly opposed the legislation. In a release, the association had said, “Section 32 of National Medical Commission Bill provides for licensing of 3.5 lakh unqualified, non-medical persons to practice modern medicine. The term community health provider has been vaguely defined to allow anyone connected with modern medicine to get registered in NMC and be licensed to practice modern medicine.”

The Bill also makes it mandatory for MBBS students to clear NEXT to practice in India and also to join post-graduate course. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MBBS NMC bill 2019
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp