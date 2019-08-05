Uma Shankar honoured with Maria Montessori award

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sri Ramachandran Charitable Trust, an NGO that set up Montessori model kindergartens in 13 city-based corporation schools, conferred the Maria Montessori Award on Uma Shankar, director of Indian Montessori Centre, on Sunday.

The award was presented at the 20th anniversary ceremony of the trust. Uma was the first to translate the Montessori curriculum into Tamil.

“It facilitated training more women in the Montessori method of education and as a result, more underprivileged children were benefited,” the statement from the trust said.

Speaking at the evenet, actor Surya commended the leadership Padmini Gopalan, founder-trustee and ex-president.