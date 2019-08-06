Founder of PSBB group of institutions Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy passes away

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away on Tuesday afternoon after a cardiac arrest. She was 93.



She had been admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road after she complained of breathlessness on Monday night.



Mrs YGP, a Padma Shri awardee, spearheaded a sea-change in education in the state when in 1958, she laid the foundation for a school, along with friends from her ladies club.



Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) would go on to become one of the finest schools in both the state and the country.

"My husband (YG Parthasarathy) didn't ask me to work for him or 'serve' him. He encouraged me to start a school instead. We weren't happy about how most schools were imitating the Anglo-Indian system, without even questioning or tweaking it according to the Indian system. So, we wanted to establish one that would guide children about our culture and tradition, without compromising on the contemporary aspects," she had recalled in a chat with TNIE.

The school began under a thatched shed on the terrace of her residence with 13 students.

“We taught Sanskrit shlokas, music, dance and also to reflect the Indian tradition, our students say, Shri Gurubyo Namaha to greet, instead of ‘Good morning’ and Baa, Baa, Black Sheep also used to echo in our school!" she had recounted.

Though ridiculed initially for the unconventional system of education, gradual acceptance from parents and a strong word-of-mouth brought the school recognition.

"People were yearning for a platform that would give them the 'Indian touch' they needed. They first said it would become more of a cultural centre than school. The parents were so used to the Anglicised method of teaching and it took a while to grab their attention. But, once it did, we emerged successful,” she had said, while also sharing how the popularity of the school even compelled her to adopt the shift system in the 70s and 80s.

Often referred to as 'Rajamma' by friends, Mrs YGP was always ready to make her point. A famous incident took place when she came face-to-face with Mahatma Gandhi.

A young Rajalakshmi, when introduced to him, was asked if she knew Hindi. Her reply to the father of the nation came in the form of a counter question - 'Do you know Tamil?'

She remembered how she had gone on to become principal of her school: "Rules back then didn't allow me to be a principal of my boy's school. So, when I had attended the All India Women’s conference, where Indira Gandhi was also present, I took it up with her. She laughed and said she would look into it. And the change came about!".

Mrs YGP always credited her husband for playing a huge role in the creation of the school and Bharat Kalachar, the cultural wing, which was also his idea.

"It's not an easy to open and run a school successfully. But I managed to do it with his help," she said more than once.

When asked if she had triumphed in her mission, she had this to say: “Knowledge about everything is important. But, I see a lack of knowledge about our heritage among youngsters. They are moving towards westernisation They should be exposed to our roots and that will create a ripple effect."

Many celebrities, who passed out of the school, shared their grief.

Music director Anirudh Ravichander tweeted, "Mrs YGP - The epitome of positivity, self confidence, courage and kindness. An example for many generations to come. You will be missed dearly by me and every single student in every part of this world. Love you and RIP"

Cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran tweeted, "RIP Mrs YGP.. The lady has managed to produce some unbelievable human beings to serve this world with the help of her #psbb family. May her legacy go on and on... Sri gurubhyo namaha."

Mrs YGP is survived by her two sons YG Mahendran, the noted actor, and YG Rajendra.

Her mortal remains will be kept for public homage at Padmaseshadri School, Bharat Kalachar, Thirumalai Pillai Road, T Nagar.



The cremation is to be held at 4 pm on Wednesday, at Besant Nagar.