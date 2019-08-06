Paper on biomedical engg in GATE from 2020

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new paper on biomedical engineering will be introduced in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) from 2020, a statement from IIT- Madras said.

The statement said the move was expected to unify undergraduate syllabus of biomedical engineering among several universities and to help stimulate the growth of research and product development in the biomedical engineering sector in India.

Notably, to discuss the challenges faced by biomedical engineering graduates in the country, a meeting was held at IIT Madras recently. The event was organised by IITM’s Biomedical Engineering Group of Applied Mechanics Department, along with representatives from several other IITs. The meeting was chaired by V Jagadeesh Kumar, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT-M and co-chaired by Neelesh Vasa, who was the GATE Chairman last year.

The experts in the meet expressed concern as the biomedical engineering sector in the country was in need of a major development mainly due to the lack of adequate integration between research institutions, hospitals, industries, and universities.