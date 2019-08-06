Home States Tamil Nadu

Paper on biomedical engg in GATE from 2020

A new paper on biomedical engineering will be introduced in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) from 2020, a statement from IIT- Madras said.

Published: 06th August 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new paper on biomedical engineering will be introduced in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) from 2020, a statement from IIT- Madras said.

The statement said the move was expected to unify undergraduate syllabus of biomedical engineering among several universities and to help stimulate the growth of research and product development in the biomedical engineering sector in India.

Notably, to discuss the challenges faced by biomedical engineering graduates in the country, a meeting was held at IIT Madras recently. The event was organised by IITM’s Biomedical Engineering Group of Applied Mechanics Department, along with representatives from several other IITs. The meeting was chaired by V Jagadeesh Kumar, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT-M  and co-chaired by Neelesh Vasa, who was the GATE Chairman last year.

The experts in the meet expressed concern as the biomedical engineering sector in the country was in need of a major development mainly due to the lack of adequate integration between research institutions, hospitals, industries, and universities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp