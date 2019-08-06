Police called in as children leave parents a whodunit mystery

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Flutter ensued in Saram hereafter some residents on a street found ‘mysterious’ markings on their house walls. Fearing that some kidnappers might have made it to identify their target, the residents approached police. The police rushed to the spot and even advised the public to be cautious. The matter took an interesting turn when it transpired that the markings were made by the PWD staff for road works.

On Sunday residents of Subramaniar Temple street in Saram found line drawings of humans with plus or minus signs on the head.

S Priya, a resident said, “When we saw similar signs on the houses, everyone panicked. All those houses with markings have young children. So, we feared that some child kidnapping gang might have done it.”

The matter took a twist when the police started examining the CCTV footage in the locality. A police

officer said the footage showed PWD officials making ‘plus’ and ‘minus’ markings on the walls of certain houses.

Further inquiries revealed that these markings were done to verify the level of the cement road which was recently laid. After PWD officials left, some children drew human figures around the symbols and this had caused panic.