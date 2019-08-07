Article 370: Several parties condemn abrogation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Various political parties attempted marching towards Raj Bhavan, to express their displeasure against the Union government’s move of repealing Article 370.

Around 300 cadre and leaders of various political parties including Thamimun Ansari, MLA and general secretary of Manithaneya Jananayaka Katchi; Suba Veerapandiyan of Dravida Iyakka Tamilar Peravai; Ezra Sargunam, Bishop, Evangelical Church of India and others, gathered at the Little Mount on Tuesday and moved towards Raj Bhavan.

They were stopped by the police on the way to Raj Bhavan, taken to a community hall located nearby and detained.