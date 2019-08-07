Home States Tamil Nadu

Endangered fruit bats sold for meat in Karaikal

The Forest department seized 22 endangered fruit bats from Narikuravas in the village of Vizhuthiyur near Karaikal on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The Forest department seized 22 endangered fruit bats from Narikuravas in the village of Vizhuthiyur near Karaikal on Tuesday. The endangered fruit bats were being sold for meat by two Narikurava men in Vizhuthiyur in Neravy commune of Karaikal. Fruit bats are considered endangered as they are being hunted to extinction across the world.

According to sources, officials were getting reports fruit bat meat was being served in wine bar eateries in rural places in Karaikal for quite some time. As there is no outlet which sells the meat of the endangered mammals, the department suspected Narikurava tribals from Mayiladuthurai making a living in Karaikal district of selling fruit bats to wine shops.

A team of Narikuravas searched for the group of tribals sand found some men on motorcycles with fruit bats in Vizhuthiyur and informed wildlife officials. When the public got a hold of them, many of the men escaped. 

The Forest department is in discussions about what course of action should be followed against the Narikuravas as this was the first such case in Karaikal. They reportedly took a letter of undertaking and seized the bats, believed to have been shot by the tribals. A Forest department wildlife department said further action would be decided later.

“Fruit bat meat is like any other meat. But there are no additional qualities like boosting of testosterone as the sellers propagate. Moreover, it is highly not advisable to come in contact with a live bat or consume its meat, because, Nipah virus spreads through these, warmed K Mohanraj, the deputy director of health services (immunisation) in Karaikal. 
 

