Internet service providers told to curb piracy of Ajith-starrer 'Nerkonda Paarvai'

Piracy results in heavy loss and damage to production houses, he emphasized.

Published: 07th August 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Ajith-starrer 'Nerkonda Paarvai'.

A still from Ajith-starrer 'Nerkonda Paarvai'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day before the release of Ajith starrer ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’, the Madras High court on Tuesday directed 37 internet service providers in the country to prohibit 1,129 websites that can screen the pirated versions of the movie online.

Justice Krishna Ramasamy passed the order against BSNL and 36 other ISPs, based on the plea filed by the film’s producer Boney Kapoor of Bay View projects LLP, who apprehended that the websites had the potential to upload, reproduce and distribute the film through cable or online medium through ISPs.

Vijayan Subramanian, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the upcoming Tamil movie is being released on August 8 in over 2,000 screens worldwide and the trailer of the movie alone has garnered over 14 million views on YouTube. Piracy results in heavy loss and damage to production houses, he emphasized.

