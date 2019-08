Mumbai rains: Train services rescheduled, diverted

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to heavy rainfall and water-logging in Mumbai, the railways made changes in operation of train services.

According to a release, the Mumbai CST-Nagercoil express, Mumbai CST- Chennai express and Ahmedabad-Chennai bi-weekly express are cancelled on Wednesday.

Earlier, Train No. 12223 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Ernakulam Duronto express, Train No. 22113 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Kochuveli bi-weekly express and Train No. 11021 Dadar - Tirunelveli tri-weekly express were cancelled on Tuesday.

Partial cancellation

Similarly, the Mumbai CST-Kanniyakumari express was partially cancelled between Mumbai CST and Solapur on Monday. The train is operated from Solapur to Kanniyakumari.



The Kulra Express from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Coimbatore was also partially cancelled between Mumbai CST and Pune. The train left Pune for Coimbatore, said the Southern Railway release.

The Tirunelveli-Dadar express, scheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 3 pm on Monday, left Tirunelveli at 5 pm on Tuesday and will be terminated at Pune.

Diversions

Train No. 16351 Mumbai CST-Nagercoil express which left Mumbai on Tuesday is diverted to run via Kalyan - Igatpuri - Aurangabad- Parbani - Bidar - Kalaburagi.

Train No.11041 Mumbai CST - Chennai express that left Mumbai CST on Tuesday was diverted to run via Kalyan - Igatpuri -Manmad - Dadar.

Train No.22920 Ahmedabad - Chennai Humsafar express which left Ahmedabad on Monday was diverted to run via Surat - Udhna - Jalgaon - Bhusaval - Wardha - Balharshah, said Southern Railway release.