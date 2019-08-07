Home States Tamil Nadu

State has powers to shut hazardous units like Sterlite: Tamil Nadu

The unit has flouted many rules which amount to violation of statutory provisions warranting closure of the factory, the counsel said.

Published: 07th August 2019 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

Vedanta

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The fundamental right to carry on any profession or business conferred by the Constitution is available only to individuals and not to corporates like Vedanta, the Tamil Nadu government told the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

Senior counsel K V Viswanathan made the submissions on behalf of the state government while justifying its decision to close Sterlite copper smelter plant in Tuticorin.

The state made the submissions on the plea moved by Vedanta challenging the government order directing closure of its unit.

This apart, the state has full authority and powers to shut down a factory when it causes serious threat to the environment and ecology.

Though there were many other industries in the SIPCOT area where Sterlite is located, the pollution caused by Sterlite is higher than others, it was submitted.

The unit has flouted many rules which amount to violation of statutory provisions warranting closure of the factory, the counsel said.

The state government has all the powers to close a unit on pollution grounds and similarly Sterlite has been shut down for causing serious pollution to water resources in the area, besides causing damage to the environment, he said.

Countering the argument of Vedanta that it has fundamental right under the Constitution to carry out any profession or business, the government said that such right is available only to the individuals and not to corporate companies like Vedanta.

Denying the allegation that the closure order was a knee-jerk reaction to the anti-Sterlite protest resulting in police firing in which resulted in death of 13 people, the counsel said the protests might be one among the reasons for closure but it was not the only reason.

Recording the submissions, a special bench of Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Bhavani Subbaroyan adjourned the hearing to August 7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sterlite Vedanta
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp