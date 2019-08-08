CM launches mission to conserve, augment water resources in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday launched the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Augmentation Mission (TNRCAM) at Koorampakkam village in Tiruvallur district. A special intensive campaign for the mission, aimed at transforming this into a people’s movement, will go on for a month across Tamil Nadu, wherein ministers and other elected representatives besides NGOs would take part. The mission is aimed at preventing water scarcity in the future.

“Keeping in mind the ever-increasing population and the corresponding increase in the requirement of water, I appeal to all to ponder over the importance of saving water for the future generation. The general public, particularly the youth, private organisations, NGOs and industrial houses should come forward to take part in this mission in a big way,” the chief minister said speaking on the occasion.

Stating that the mission has been launched to save each and every drop of rainwater, Palaniswami said, “Wherever people demand check dams to save water, it will be fulfilled by the State government. Already Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for constructing check dams. Retired engineers would be engaged for identifying suitable places for building check dams where rainwater flows into sea unnecessarily.

“Rain water harvesting, protecting the water resources and increasing its storage capacity, sustaining drinking water supply by fortifying groundwater table, increasing efficient use of water in agriculture and its allied sectors, implementing rainwater harvesting for rain-fed cultivation, increasing the using recycled water, redeeming the ecosystem of rivers and important coastal areas, water bodies in estuaries, marshlands etc., will be the key aspects of the movement.”

Under this mission, minor irrigation tanks, ponds and ooranies would be rejuvenated, he said and added that Rs 1,250 crore has been allocated to this programme for the current year. As the long term activities, intra-linking of rivers flowing within the State, Godavari-Cauvery linking project etc.would also be taken up.

