Five killed in rain-related incidents, Avalanche records wettest day in Tamil Nadu

By PTI

UDHAGAMANDALAM: The death toll in rain-related incidents in the hilly Nilgiris district rose to five on Friday, even as the tourist destination of Avalanche recorded the highest rainfall of 911 mm on a single day in south India.

A woman and her daughter died when the wall of their house collapsed on them in Indira Nagar in Pykara, some 21 km from here, while a man escaped with minor injuries in the early hours of Friday, official sources said.

Amutha (35) and Kavya (10) were sleeping when the incident occurred, while Amutha's husband Krishnamurthy was admitted to hospital with minor injuries, they said.

In another incident, bodies of two women estate workers were recovered from a blocked drain in Kuruthukuli, about 12 kms from here , in the early hours.

As the workers Vimala and Sushila had not returned home from work Thursday evening, the relatives thought that they may be in the estate office.

This morning, relatives found the body of Vimala stuck on a rock and that of Sushila in a blocked drain, the sources said.

A 65-year old man had died in a wall collapse on Thursday.

Avalanche -- a major tourist destination -- had recorded 820 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till Thursday morning and 2,136 mm in the last 72 hours, claimed to be the highest in South India.

Avalanche recorded 911 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Friday, the weather department said.

As incessant rains continued in the district, almost all the areas were flooded.

Traffic snarls were reported across the district, particularly on highways, as trees were uprooted and fell on them.