Home States Tamil Nadu

IIT-M plans to develop turbines generating electricity from ocean waves

The statement says the team offers a good launchpad for future research in the area of wave power.

Published: 09th August 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Graduate, academics, research

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) and National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) Researchers are working towards developing better turbines that can harness the power of ocean waves to generate electricity, said a statement issued by IITM.

The most recent studies on turbine-chamber coupling have been published in the reputed peer-reviewed International Journal of Energy Research. The research is being headed at IIT Madras by Abdus Samad, associate professor, department of Ocean Engineering. It is being done in collaboration with National Institute of Ocean Technology, and is funded by Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India. The study focuses on improving the devices and machines used for wave energy harvesting.

According to Samad, some of the challenges to realizing practical wave energy includes the fact that while waves harbor copious energy, they are also unsteady and the ocean has unpredictable forces acting on the energy devices.  Hence efficient recovery of energy from waves hinges on improving the performance of devices that convert inconsistent wave movement to electricity is a big challenge.

The statement said the turbines being developed by the research team are for the floating and fixed wave devices being developed at NIOT. The turbine is the heart of the wave energy system and a huge amount
of research works are being done on its design, testing and analysis.

The statement says the team offers a good launchpad for future research in the area of wave power. The increasing demand for energy and dwindling fossil fuel resources are most challenging problems of the global economy. Hence there is an urgent need to develop renewable energy resources.

“India’s long coastline and many estuaries and gulfs provide ample opportunities to harness wave power to meet rising energy needs,” said Samad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ocean Electricity chennai Indian Institute of Technology Madras
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp