It is a virtual victory for AIADMK in Vellore, claim EPS, OPS  

CHENNAI: "It is a virtual victory for the AIADMK in Vellore parliamentary constituency and no can deny that," said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday, adding that the result was also indicative of AIADMK's popularity among the electorate.

AC Shanmugam, who contested election from Vellore constituency on AIADMK symbol, secured 4,77,199 votes, which constitutes 46.51 per cent of the total votes polled. He missed the winning chance by a very slender margin. "But as far as AIADMK is concerned, it is a virtual victory," the leaders added.



Thanking the leaders of alliance parties and functionaries of AIADMK who had worked hard during the election campaign and the people who voted for the party in the election, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said the percentage of votes secured by the AIADMK candidate shows that the vote bank of the party remains the same as it was during the times of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

"Political observers know well about the uniqueness of Vellore parliamentary constituency and under what situation the AIADMK faced the election and the significance of 46.51 per cent votes. It shows that the political alliance led by AIADMK alone can win the confidence of the people of Tamil Nadu,” both leaders pointed out.

Unlike the huge victory margin of DMK and its allies at the polls in April, the party candidate DM Kathir Anand posted victory in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency with low margin.

As per the final results, he secured 4,85,340 votes defeating AC Shanmugam of AIADMK by a margin of 8,141 votes. Shanmugam ended up with 4,77,199 votes.