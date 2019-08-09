Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government requests IAF to be on standby for rescue in Nilgiris

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami directed Revenue Minister R B Udayakumar to personally oversee and expedite the relief work.

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: With torrential rains lashing Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu, leading to floods and landslides, the state government has requested the Indian Air Force to be on standby to carry out rescue efforts.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the incessant rains had resulted in flood and landslides, adding Avalanchi in the district recorded 911 mm rainfall on Thursday.

It had earlier received 820 mm on Wednesday.

In a statement on Friday, the Chief Minister said a total of five persons have been killed in various rain-related incidents in the district and announced a relief of Rs 10 lakh each to their families.

Further, he directed Revenue Minister R B Udayakumar and Revenue Administration Secretary K Satyagopal personally oversee and expedite the relief work.

A total of 491 people including personnel from NDRF, SDRF and Army have been deployed in relief activities, he said.

Further, 1704 persons affected due to floods and landslides have been sheltered in 28 relief centres and were being provided with food, drinking water and other amenities, Palaniswami added.

As many as 36 medical teams, including mobile units and 30 ambulance vehicles have been deployed, he said.

"Steps have been taken to provide food to 40 persons marooned in Avalanchi from helicopter.

The IAF (station) in Sulur (in Coimbatore) has been asked to be on standby to take up rescue activities," he added.

Expressing grief over the death of five persons killed in various rain-related incidents, he also announced a relief of Rs 10 lakh to each of their families.

