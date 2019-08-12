Floods 2019: Here is the list of trains cancelled in Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As railways tracks are inundated in many part of Kerala and Karnataka due to heavy rains, train services in Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu have been affected for the sixth consecutive day.

A statement from Southern railways on Monday said Chennai Egmore - Salem Super-Fast Express train (Train No 22153) has been cancelled on Monday. The return train on Tuesday (Train No 22154: Salem - Chennai Egmore Super-Fast Express train) too has also been cancelled.

Train services in other states that are cancelled on Monday:

Train No 22654 – Hazrat Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram Central Super-fast express: Train No 12618– Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Junction Mangala Lakshadweep express; Train No.12626 – New Delhi – Trivandrum Kerala Express; Train No. 22660 – Dehradun - Kochuveli Super Fast Express; Train No.12521– Barauni - Ernakulam Rapti Sagar SF Express and Train No.13351– Dhanbad - Alappuzha Express.

Train services partially cancelled on Monday:

Train No 12602 – Mangalore Central – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Mail schedule to leave Mangaluru on Monday is partially cancelled between Mangaluru to Shoranur. The train will be operated from Shoranur.

Train No 12075- Kozhikode - Thiruvananthapuram Central Jan Shatabdi express scheduled to leave Kozhikode on Monday is partially cancelled between Kozhikode – Shoranur. The train will be operated from Shoranur to Thiruvananthapuram.

Train No.12218– Chandigarh- Kochuveli Kerala Sampark Kranti Express train has been cancelled on Wednesday.