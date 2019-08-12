Home States Tamil Nadu

Floods 2019: Here is the list of trains cancelled in Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu

As heavy rains have flooded railway tracks, many trains plying to and from Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu on Monday and the next two days have been cancelled by Southern Railways.

Published: 12th August 2019 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Train, Indian railway

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As railways tracks are inundated in many part of Kerala and Karnataka due to heavy rains, train services in Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu have been affected for the sixth consecutive day.

A statement from Southern railways on Monday said Chennai Egmore - Salem Super-Fast Express train (Train No 22153) has been cancelled on Monday. The return train on Tuesday (Train No 22154: Salem - Chennai Egmore Super-Fast Express train) too has also been cancelled.

Train services in other states that are cancelled on Monday:

Train No 22654 – Hazrat Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram Central Super-fast express: Train No 12618– Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Junction  Mangala Lakshadweep express; Train No.12626 –  New Delhi – Trivandrum Kerala Express; Train No. 22660 – Dehradun - Kochuveli Super Fast Express; Train No.12521– Barauni - Ernakulam Rapti Sagar SF Express and Train No.13351– Dhanbad - Alappuzha Express.

Train services partially cancelled on Monday:

Train No 12602 – Mangalore Central – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Mail schedule to leave Mangaluru on Monday is partially cancelled between Mangaluru to Shoranur. The train will be operated from Shoranur.

Train No 12075- Kozhikode - Thiruvananthapuram Central Jan Shatabdi express scheduled to leave Kozhikode on Monday is partially cancelled between Kozhikode – Shoranur. The train will be operated from Shoranur to Thiruvananthapuram.

Train No.12218– Chandigarh- Kochuveli Kerala Sampark Kranti Express train has been cancelled on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods Flood Fury Indian monsoon Monsoon Cancelled trains Southern railways
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp