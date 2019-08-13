Home States Tamil Nadu

Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools

CCTV footage of an elderly couple fending off two masked robbers armed with sickles with just slippers, plastic stools and chairs has gone viral.

Published: 13th August 2019 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers

Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: CCTV footage of an elderly couple fending off two masked robbers armed with sickles with just slippers, plastic stools and chairs has gone viral. Kadayam police are searching for the robbers, who struck the couple’s home in Kalyanipuram of Kadayam at 10pm on Sunday and made away with a 37-gram gold chain. Meanwhile, 67-year-old S Shanmugavel and 62-year-old S Senthamarai are being hailed for their bravery that was captured on the CCTV camera installed at their house.  

“The couple’s house is situated on the outskirts of the town. Their neighbour’s house is 100 metres away. Both Shanmugavel and Senthamarai were wearing gold chains. The masked men seem to have planned to enter the house after attacking Shanmugavel who was sitting in the veranda. However, once the robbers began choking him, his wife came to the veranda and helped fight them off,” said police.

Speaking to reporters, Shanmugavel said, “My wife and I were talking to my son over the phone on the veranda. After that, she went into the house. Suddenly a masked man, from behind, started choking me. I raised my voice and my wife came to the veranda when the second man appeared. They tried to attack us with a sickle but we managed to chase off.”

“By throwing slippers at them, Senthamarai managed to make the robbers leave her husband. Then they fought off the robbers with chairs. But, the robbers managed to snatch her chain. She has sustained an injury on her hand,” police added. The couple has two sons and a daughter but they all live in Bengaluru.

Couple targeted for third time

Police said this is the third time robbers have targeted the house. "Two years ago, some unidentified people broke into the house but ran away as the couple had returned from their vacation. The couple chased away some people who were trying to enter their house six months ago. Shanmugavel installed a CCTV camera after the first incident took place," said a police officer.

Kadayam police have registered a case under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp