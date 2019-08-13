Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: CCTV footage of an elderly couple fending off two masked robbers armed with sickles with just slippers, plastic stools and chairs has gone viral. Kadayam police are searching for the robbers, who struck the couple’s home in Kalyanipuram of Kadayam at 10pm on Sunday and made away with a 37-gram gold chain. Meanwhile, 67-year-old S Shanmugavel and 62-year-old S Senthamarai are being hailed for their bravery that was captured on the CCTV camera installed at their house.

“The couple’s house is situated on the outskirts of the town. Their neighbour’s house is 100 metres away. Both Shanmugavel and Senthamarai were wearing gold chains. The masked men seem to have planned to enter the house after attacking Shanmugavel who was sitting in the veranda. However, once the robbers began choking him, his wife came to the veranda and helped fight them off,” said police.

Speaking to reporters, Shanmugavel said, “My wife and I were talking to my son over the phone on the veranda. After that, she went into the house. Suddenly a masked man, from behind, started choking me. I raised my voice and my wife came to the veranda when the second man appeared. They tried to attack us with a sickle but we managed to chase off.”

“By throwing slippers at them, Senthamarai managed to make the robbers leave her husband. Then they fought off the robbers with chairs. But, the robbers managed to snatch her chain. She has sustained an injury on her hand,” police added. The couple has two sons and a daughter but they all live in Bengaluru.

Couple targeted for third time

Police said this is the third time robbers have targeted the house. "Two years ago, some unidentified people broke into the house but ran away as the couple had returned from their vacation. The couple chased away some people who were trying to enter their house six months ago. Shanmugavel installed a CCTV camera after the first incident took place," said a police officer.

Kadayam police have registered a case under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.