Pre-test for Census 2021 begins in three Tamil Nadu districts

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pre-test for Census 2021 has commenced in three districts - Nilgiris, Sivaganga and Kancheepuram - in Tamil Nadu. Pre-test is conducted across the country simultaneously between August 12 and September 30 and the Census 2021 is the 16th in the series since 1881 and eighth after Independence.

The enumerators will complete preparation of layout map and numbering of houses by August 13. The House Listing Operations and first phase of the updation of National Population Register (NPR) will commence from August 14 and will go on till September 3. The second and final phase will commence on September 5 and will conclude on September 30.

The pre-test is being conducted in 293 enumeration blocks in select areas - Coonoor taluk of the Nilgiris district, Ilayangudi talk of Sivaganga district and Maraimalainagar municipality of Chengalpattu taluk in Kancheepuram district.

Officials in charge of the pre-test at the taluk level confirmed to Express that the exercise has begun on Monday (Aug 12). The training for HLO and how to conduct the pre-test using Mobile app was given to

the enumerators for four days from August 6 to 9. The activities of the enumerators can be monitored through Census portal in New Delhi, Chennai and at the taluk level.

"The pre-test is being conducted to find out the shortcomings which can be corrected during the main census. The house listing for main census will take place between April to September, 2020 and the actual

census enumeration will take place between February 9 to 28, 2021. The provisional Census details will be published on March 5, 2021,” officials said.

Information sought in the pre-test