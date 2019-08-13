Pre-test for Census 2021 begins in three Tamil Nadu districts
The pre-test will be conducted in select areas in three districts of Nilgiris, Sivagangai and Kancheepuram and will conclude by Sept 30.
Published: 13th August 2019 12:43 AM | Last Updated: 13th August 2019 12:43 AM
CHENNAI: The pre-test for Census 2021 has commenced in three districts - Nilgiris, Sivaganga and Kancheepuram - in Tamil Nadu. Pre-test is conducted across the country simultaneously between August 12 and September 30 and the Census 2021 is the 16th in the series since 1881 and eighth after Independence.
The enumerators will complete preparation of layout map and numbering of houses by August 13. The House Listing Operations and first phase of the updation of National Population Register (NPR) will commence from August 14 and will go on till September 3. The second and final phase will commence on September 5 and will conclude on September 30.
The pre-test is being conducted in 293 enumeration blocks in select areas - Coonoor taluk of the Nilgiris district, Ilayangudi talk of Sivaganga district and Maraimalainagar municipality of Chengalpattu taluk in Kancheepuram district.
Officials in charge of the pre-test at the taluk level confirmed to Express that the exercise has begun on Monday (Aug 12). The training for HLO and how to conduct the pre-test using Mobile app was given to
the enumerators for four days from August 6 to 9. The activities of the enumerators can be monitored through Census portal in New Delhi, Chennai and at the taluk level.
"The pre-test is being conducted to find out the shortcomings which can be corrected during the main census. The house listing for main census will take place between April to September, 2020 and the actual
census enumeration will take place between February 9 to 28, 2021. The provisional Census details will be published on March 5, 2021,” officials said.
Information sought in the pre-test
- Ownership status of the house in which the individual or family is living
- Current marital status
- Number of children
- Religion
- Number of dwelling rooms
- Number of married couples living in the hom
- Main source of drinking water, the main source of lighting
- Exclusive latrine or shared one
- Bathing facility available within the premises
- Type of fuel used for cooking
- If the family possesses a radio, transistor, television, access to the internet, computer/laptop/mobile phone/smart phone/bicycle/scooter/motorcycle/car/jeep van
- Number of household members availing banking services
- Nature of job of the members of the family
- How they travel - i.e., whether by public transport - bus or metro rail, etc., or through waterways
- Number of years of living in a particular place
- Reasons for moving to other places
- Distance between house and work place
- Mother tongue and other languages known
- Educational qualification, subjects chosen for higher studies
- Nature of disability, if any