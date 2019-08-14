Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS refutes Stalin’s claims, says relief offer of DMK inadequate

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami denied every claim and refuted all allegations made by DMK president M K Stalin over the past couple of days. 

Published: 14th August 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami denied every claim and refuted all allegations made by DMK president MK Stalin over the past couple of days. 

While the Leader of the Opposition has pledged `10 crore — collected from his party’s MPs and MLAs — for relief works in the flood-hit Nilgiris district, Palaniswami pointed out that little can be done with the money being offered. Pointing out that the party’s MP’s might initiate some works with the constituency funds, the chief minister said several crore rupees is needed just to attend to the 140 landslides that have been reported. 

While in The Nilgiris, Stalin had claimed that no minister had visited the district. However, the very next day after the first downpour, Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar was in the district, pointed out Palaniswami. The government will help all affected people and it has already announced Rs 10 lakh solatium for the families who have lost people to the floods and landslides, he added. Palaniswami noted that his deputy O Panneerselvam was in The Nilgiris on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MK Stalin Edappadi K Palaniswami DMK
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp