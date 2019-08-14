EPS refutes Stalin’s claims, says relief offer of DMK inadequate

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami denied every claim and refuted all allegations made by DMK president MK Stalin over the past couple of days.

While the Leader of the Opposition has pledged `10 crore — collected from his party’s MPs and MLAs — for relief works in the flood-hit Nilgiris district, Palaniswami pointed out that little can be done with the money being offered. Pointing out that the party’s MP’s might initiate some works with the constituency funds, the chief minister said several crore rupees is needed just to attend to the 140 landslides that have been reported.

While in The Nilgiris, Stalin had claimed that no minister had visited the district. However, the very next day after the first downpour, Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar was in the district, pointed out Palaniswami. The government will help all affected people and it has already announced Rs 10 lakh solatium for the families who have lost people to the floods and landslides, he added. Palaniswami noted that his deputy O Panneerselvam was in The Nilgiris on Tuesday.