Home States Tamil Nadu

Flood warning issued for Cauvery downstream in Tamil Nadu too

People advised against taking bath and selfies in the river since the heavy inflow expected from Karnataka.

Published: 14th August 2019 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

Mettur dam

Mettur dam (File photo)

By Express News Service

The Central Water Commission on Tuesday has issued an advisory flood warning in downstream areas along the Cauvery in Tamil Nadu, as the Mettur dam is fast filling up due to heavy rains in Karnataka. The
rainfall in the Cauvery catchment area in Kodagu (in Karnataka), particularly, has caused massive inflow into the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam as well as the Kabini Dam. This, in turn, is being released into the Mettur dam located in Salem district, Tamil Nadu.

The letter has been issued to the Collectors of Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Karur, Trichy, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Tanjavur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Erode.

The collectors have been asked to take suitable precautionary steps and inform downstream areas of the release. This includes preventing people from bathing to taking selfies along the banks or in the river. Farmers have been advised to take care of the wellbeing of the animals while transporting them across waterways during release period.

The advisory has further instructed the collectors to evacuate the people in the low lying areas along the banks of Cauvery, Coleroon and tail end reaches of Bhavani and Amaravathi if required and deploy inter-departmental zonal teams, SDRF trained police and Disaster Response  Guards as needed.

According to the Regional Meterological Department in Chennai, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu until the end of this week. The weather bullet-in issued by the department on Tuesday said that the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. "Rain or thundershower is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36 and 28 deg Celsius respectively," it said. However there is no heavy rainfall warning for the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cauvery Cauvery conflict tamil nadu Cauvery water Cauvery crisis Cauvery Issue
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp