'Where's the Rs 100': MDMK chief Vaiko turns away party cadre for not paying for selfie

Published: 14th August 2019 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: MDMK general secretary and Rajya Sabha Member Vaiko on Wednesday turned away a party cadre who tried a take a picture with his leader without paying the mandatory donation of Rs. 100 at Ambur in Vellore.

The video footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

En route to Krishnagiri, Vaiko took a pitstop at Ambur town on the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway.

He was given a rousing reception by the Ambur town unit of the party who burst crackers, shouted slogans as his car was approaching the bus stand.

As soon as the MDMK leader Vaiko alighted from the vehicle, party cadre jostled to get a picture clicked with their favourite leader.

After a few cadre had posed with him, a short-statured man wearing spectacles approached the leader. But Vaiko asked him whether he has got the money by flipping his fingers. As the man tried to smile, Vaiko turned him away, as seen in the video.

The MDMK headquarters had recently announced that party cadre who wanted to take a photo/selfie with the general secretary should hand a donation of Rs 100.

