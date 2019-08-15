Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami grants Rs 30 crore for relief works in Nilgiris

The amount will be sanctioned from the State Disaster Response Fund.

Published: 15th August 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore_floods

Torrential rains battered hilly Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu. The colony near Athupalam constructed on the banks of the Noyyal River was flooded in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on August 9th 2019. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday granted Rs 30 crore towards undertaking immediate relief works in the Nilgiris district which has been ravaged by heavy rains and landslides. The amount will be sanctioned from the State Disaster Response Fund. He also directed the departments concerned to submit proposals on the financial requirements for permanently restoring the infrastructure damaged so that it could be forwarded to Centre.

In a release after chairing a high-level meeting at the secretariat, he said that till now, of the 55 places affected by landslides, 33 had been restored for normal traffic. Similarly, expeditious steps are being taken to restore two-way traffic on 24 roads which were repaired to facilitate one-way traffic as an immediate measure. 

Palaniswami said he had directed officials to provide Rs 4,100 each for 1,225 huts which were partially damaged and Rs 5,000 for 296 fully damaged huts. In lieu of fully damaged huts, greenhouses would be built.  

The CM said that the enumeration of damages caused to the horticultural products should be sent by August 16 and the proposals for inputs required for farmers at the earliest. Steps are being taken on a war-footing to repair 185 minor bridges, 115 electric poles, a 3.5-km stretch of electric cables and six transformers. Traffic has been partially restored on 153.34-km roads damaged by rains and works were on to fully restore these roads. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nilgiris Edappadi K Palaniswami floods
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp