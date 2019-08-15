Robotic system for industrial purpose ready

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Researchers of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) have developed a multi-modal robotic system which the institute claims has better grasping, manipulation and locomotion abilities for use in industrial and field applications.

The robotic system has been named “GraspMan’ and it consists of a pair of graspers which allows it to hold objects securely and manipulate it much like the human hand, a release said.

A prototype of the grasper has been fabricated at the Robotics Laboratory, Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, and the experimental results confirm manipulation capabilities of the robot.

This new class of robot has various industrial applications.