Rocky, new hero of Villupuram police, conferred with best performer award

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Rocky, a four-year-old Doberman, is the new heroin Villupuram police. In the last month alone, this police dog helped crack two sensational crimes in the district. In recognition of his achievements, the Superintendent of Police conferred him with the ‘Excellent Performer’ award on Tuesday.

Rocky’s handler Selvakumar said that he was only six-months old when the Dog Squad got him from Nagercoil. “He was given training for six months in Coimbatore and since then he has solved eight cases, apart from providing us clues in several petty cases. His daily meals cost `200 and we provide him regular health checkups and grooming sessions.”

Rocky’s prowess was all evident during the investigation of a 15-year-old schoolboy’s death in Ulundurpet. As the boy was murdered in a forest, rumours of human sacrifice began to spread. About 10 suspects were inquired.

“For two days we probed into the human sacrifice angle before Rocky sniffed the killer’s route and took us directly to the victim’s house. We then quizzed the family members and subsequently, the victim’s brother confessed to the crime,” said a police official.

Selvakumar vividly explained to Express his trails. “The boy was killed near a rock in the forest and there was blood all over the rock. Rocky sniffed the blood stains and led us to a spot where a scythe with blood stains was hidden, around 4.5 km from the rock. The spot was nowhere else, but the victim’s house itself.”

“The case of a transwoman’s body being found near a bypass road in Viluppuram was also solved with Rocky’s skills. He sniffed the spot where the body was found and led us to a banyan tree. Some empty liquor bottles were found nearby. This led us to find a gang that was responsible for the murder,” added Selvakumar.

SP S Jeyakumar said, “Rocky is a brilliant chap who has helped us nab criminals easily several times.” Besides Rocky, 38 police personnel were also awarded with a cash prize for their performance.