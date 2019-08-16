Home States Tamil Nadu

No ban on usage of 'caste bands' in Tamil Nadu schools: Education Minister

The students were allegedly profiled based on the colour of the band they wore.

Published: 16th August 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Sengottaiyan

School Education Minister and AIADMK organising secretary KA Sengottaiyan. (File | Express)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: School education minister KA Sengottaiyan said on Thursday that he had asked all education officials not to implement a recent circular issued by the department concerned warning severe action against schools making students wear wrist bands that identify their caste.

“Whatever practice exists in Tamil Nadu shall continue the way it is,” he told Express over the phone.

The usage of caste bands has been in practice for the last several years, especially in the northern districts of the State.

Last year, a few physical education instructors and senior district-level officials were accused of discriminating against students, who wanted to participate in sports events, based on their caste.        

The students were allegedly profiled based on the colour of the band they wore. There are also allegations about some schools prohibiting Dalit children from using common plates to eat the midday meals.

Sengottaiyan, however, said the circular was issued without his knowledge. He termed it as ‘unnecessary’ and said it was passed ‘just to spark a controversy’. 

Interestingly, BJP leader H Raja was the first one to oppose the circular. “Preventing students from displaying their ‘religious’ symbols is an anti-Hindu move,” Raja had said on the caste band issue.

It was the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department that first forwarded the circular to the School Education Department, the minister said.

"It was subsequently issued without my knowledge," said Sengottaiyan.  

The circular was issued on the basis of a representation lodged by 180 trainee IAS officers, who submitted that some schools in Tamil Nadu, made students to wear colour coded wrist bands. 

These wristbands, which come in shades of red, yellow, green and saffron indicate whether they belong to a ‘lower caste’ or ‘upper caste’ in addition to this, rings and forehead tilak on the head were used as a caste marker.

Sengottaiyan, however, denied that this practice exists and said that "no such thing happens in 99 per cent of the State schools." It may happen very rarely, but I'm unaware of any such incident in Tamil Nadu, he asserted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KA Sengottaiyan  School education minister caste bands Caste Bands in Tamil Nadu Schools
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp