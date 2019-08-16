Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai school teaching untouchability for 40 years

Kurayur panchayat school hasn’t had a Dalit student due to rampant discrimination in village; children forced to attend school 2 km away

Published: 16th August 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the panchayat school at Kurayur, where untouchability continues to be practised | Express

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: It’s the 73rd year of Independence and yet, untouchability continues to be practiced with impunity in this Madurai village. For the last 40 years, children of Arunthathiyar and Pallar communities have not been allowed to study in the Kurayur panchayat school.

Kurayur, a village that falls under the Thirumangalam Educational District, has a population of 4,000. Of this, 1,500 are Arunthathiyars and Pallars. 

The Kurayur panchayat middle school was built 60 year ago. But in the last 40 years, not a single Dalit student has studied here. Speaking to Express, members of the community say they have no choice but to a government-aided school located 2 km away. “Untouchability continues to be practiced in our village,” says a villager on condition of anonymity. “We are not allowed to walk in streets where they live. We have separate cemetery, designated taps, tanks and toilets.”

“It began with our children not being treated equally by the school teachers,” says M Kumar of the village, who is a part of the Theendamai Ozhippu Munnani (Caste Eradication Front). “There are seven teachers in the school, but not a single one is Dalit.”

Kumar says there are 150 Dalit students in the village. “Every time we stress our rights, it turns into a quarrel. To avoid that we started sending our children to the government-aided school in Sannampatty, which is 2 km away.”    

Kumar says several representations were given to the District Collector, in vain. Speaking to Express, District Education Officer Indrani confirmed that there was no Dalit student studying in that school.

“Our department officials tried talking to members of the Dalit communities. But they were hesitant to send their children to this school,” Indrani said. 

Villagers, however, were not happy with the action. “Instead of sensitising and penalising the Caste Hindus practising untouchability, why are officials trying to convince us,” they ask.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Untouchability caste system Dalit
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp