Tamil Nadu raises Aavin milk price by Rs 6

CHENNAI: Nearly after five years, Aavin milk price will go up from August 19. All categories of Aavin milk will cost Rs Six more. Simultaneously, the procurement prices for cow's milk and buffalo's milk will also go up. Last time, Aavin milk prices were hiked on November 1, 2014.



The present prices of different categories of Aavin milk are as follows: Aavin Nice (Toned Milk) - Rs.37, Aavin Diet (Double Toned Milk) - Rs.34, Aavin Green Magic (Standardised milk) - Rs.41 and Aavin Premium (Full Cream Milk) - Rs.45. The price of all these categories will go up by Rs six.



An official release here said the procurement price for cow's milk would be hiked from Rs.28 to Rs.32 while the procurement price for buffalo's milk would go up from Rs.35 to Rs.41.



The release said milk producers associations have been demanding for a hike at procurement price since the cost of green manure, dry manure, and other inputs had gone up during the past four years. Considering the role played by the milk production in rural economy and keeping in mind the interests of the 4.60 lakh milk producers in primary cooperative milk producers societies, the procurement price for cow's milk and buffalo's milk have been increased, an official release here said.



The State government also said the selling price of all categories of Aavin milk is being hiked by Rs six per litre to ensure disbursal of procurement price to the milk producers in rural areas and also to ensure uninterrupted supply of milk to the consumers. The hike is also being effected considering the increase in the milk processing cost, transportation charges, and administrative expenses.



As far as the private milk suppliers are concerned, they have increased their prices between Rs Four to Rs.Eight during the past two years. So, after the Aavin price hike, they may slightly increase

their prices.