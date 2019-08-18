Home States Tamil Nadu

Elephant in famed Tamil Nadu temple develops health problems in ‘cramped’ shelter

Forest officials say that despite reminders, the officials of Adi Keshava Perumal have failed to build a spacious shelter for the temple elephant.

The swollen leg of Sriperambadur temple elephant. | EXPRESS

By S V Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The famed Adi Keshava Perumal temple in Sriperumpudur has allegedly failed to provide proper shelter to the 22-year-old temple elephant and this has recently resulted in swelling near the ankle of right hind leg.

The main concern was the small shelter in which the elephant is housed and also that it was kept short-chained for long hours. As per Section 5 of the Rules, a minimum floor area and height of 9 meter x 6 meter x 6 meter shall be ensured. Going by this standard, the Kothai's shed is not even one-third of it.

The shed was constructed when she was brought as a three-year-old calf from Assam in 2001.

But now the elephant weighs 3,840 kgs. The elephant was brought to the temple to use it in rituals.

An eyewitness shared with Express a video showing the poor health condition of the elephant, named Kothai. After appraised by Express, Sriperumbadur forest ranger Selva Kumar visited the temple on Wednesday evening and said that the elephant was not given adequate medical care and the last veterinarian visit was one month back.

"She is literally dragging her hind right leg while walking and seems to be in extreme pain. The elephant is unable to bend the ankle of an injured leg," the eyewitness, who alerted Express, said seeking anonymity.

The video shared to Express shows the elephant struggling to walk and it is said that the health has started deteriorating in the last one month.

While the executive officer of the temple was not available for comments as he was posted on duty in the Aththi Varadhar festival, forest ranger Selva Kumar said the current elephant shelter was too small and clearly violates Tamil Nadu Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2001.

"We have issued multiple notices and even warned the temple in this regard. In June, the temple had promised to rehabilitate the elephant in two months to a larger shelter which will have a natural pond and other amenities like shower etc., and said the groundwork has already started in the land identified. But there is no progress so far," Kumar said.

On the health of the elephant, he said, “There are no external injuries, but there is swelling near the thigh and ankle areas. It looks like a muscle problem and we have instructed the temple authorities to provide immediate medical care. The elephant is unable to bend the leg while walking, but is able to sleep and bend when stationed.”

Chief Wildlife Warden Sanjay Srivastava said a report has been sought from Kancheepuram district forest officer and the issue would be raised with Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department.

"We will seize the elephant if the temple does not follow the guidelines."

