Home States Tamil Nadu

Many districts in Tamil Nadu register heavy rainfall

Vellore city witnessed the heaviest of spells of showers this monsoon on Saturday.

Published: 18th August 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

A boy wearing raincoat rides his bicycle as it rains at Vepery in Chennai; many parts of the city witnessed spells of rains on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

VELLORE /VILLUPURAM /TIRUVANNAMALA I: Vellore city witnessed the heaviest of spells of showers this monsoon on Saturday. The downpour, that began on Friday night, left roads and streets inundated affecting normal life. Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram announced a holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday, following inundation and water clogging.

Till 8.30 am on Saturday, Vellore city recorded 165.7 mm of rainfall. Katpadi received 109 mm while Alangayam received 80.2 mm. The Kansalpet area was the worst-affected as rain waters entered houses and huts. Several families were left stranded as houses were surrounded by water. 

In Tiruvannamalai, Kalasapakkam received a rainfall 18.7 cm, the highest in the district, till 8.30 am on Saturday, official sources said. They added that Polur recorded 10.7 cm rainfall followed by Chetpet-7.4 cm, Kilpennathur-6.1 cm, Tiruvannamalai town-4.8 cm and Arni-3.5 cm. The district received a combined 70.6 cm rainfall.

Villupuram district too received a good amount of rainfall on Friday night, bringing respite from the hot weather.The heavy rain led to waterlogging at various places including New Bus stand, railway underbridge at Keezhperumpakkam and municipal ground in Villupuram.Sankarapuram taluk topped the rainfall chart by recording 423mm. Total rainfall in the district registered 2,486mm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu monsoon Heavy rainfall
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp