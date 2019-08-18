Many districts in Tamil Nadu register heavy rainfall

By Express News Service

VELLORE /VILLUPURAM /TIRUVANNAMALA I: Vellore city witnessed the heaviest of spells of showers this monsoon on Saturday. The downpour, that began on Friday night, left roads and streets inundated affecting normal life. Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram announced a holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday, following inundation and water clogging.

Till 8.30 am on Saturday, Vellore city recorded 165.7 mm of rainfall. Katpadi received 109 mm while Alangayam received 80.2 mm. The Kansalpet area was the worst-affected as rain waters entered houses and huts. Several families were left stranded as houses were surrounded by water.

In Tiruvannamalai, Kalasapakkam received a rainfall 18.7 cm, the highest in the district, till 8.30 am on Saturday, official sources said. They added that Polur recorded 10.7 cm rainfall followed by Chetpet-7.4 cm, Kilpennathur-6.1 cm, Tiruvannamalai town-4.8 cm and Arni-3.5 cm. The district received a combined 70.6 cm rainfall.

Villupuram district too received a good amount of rainfall on Friday night, bringing respite from the hot weather.The heavy rain led to waterlogging at various places including New Bus stand, railway underbridge at Keezhperumpakkam and municipal ground in Villupuram.Sankarapuram taluk topped the rainfall chart by recording 423mm. Total rainfall in the district registered 2,486mm.