Home States Tamil Nadu

Call for more inspection at homes in Madurai district post sexual exploitation in orphanage

State secretary of AIDWA SK Ponnuthai and child rights activist Selvagomathi said that the team should also sensitise the children on sexual abuse. 

Published: 19th August 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Crime Against Children, Child Abuse, Sexual Harassment, Law

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express illustrations))

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

MADURAI: Days after the managing trustee of an orphanage was arrested for sexually exploiting four minor inmates, activists have demanded Child Welfare Committee, District Child Protection Unit and police personnel to conduct frequent inspections at the homes in the district. 

Following the arrest of K Adhisivan, Managing Trustee of an orphanage in Samayanallur three employees of the home - manager Selvarani, wardens Angayarkanni and Vanaja Mery - were also arrested for hiding the fact. 

Talking to Express, a child rights activist C Jim Jesudass said that most of the staff members in the homes are unqualified. He said that apart from the staff, the board of directors or trustees of the homes should also be brought under the purview of police verification. 

He classified the homes in the district in four categories - home with good facilities and good care, those with good facilities and bad care, home with bad facilities and good care and those with bad facilities and bad care. He also said that homes having a good facility and good care are very rare. 

“The district administration should make sure that the list of dos and don’ts and the contact numbers of vigilance officials should be displayed in all homes so that in case of any violation, the child could easily alert the persons concerned,” he said.

He further noted that the parents also are responsible for the plight of the child. “Most of the children in the homes have a single parent. In most cases, the parents don’t bother much about their wards when they leave their wards at homes. They should frequently visit the children at home or make the child stay with them,” he said.

Adding to it, a functionary of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) functionary SK Ponnuthai urged the authorities concerned to bring every corner of the homes under CCTV camera coverage. “In the recent case, the accused had raped the girls inside a room where there is no CCTV camera. The government agencies especially CWC should make sure that the homes are properly following the child protection policy. If the child is taken outside the home they should obtain permission from CWC,” she said. 

She further said that most of the members of government agencies are men. “If anything happens, the girl children, on most occasions, won’t be comfortable to reveal the incident to a man. More women members have to be included in the CWC and other government agencies,” she added. 

She highlighted that despite CWC members visiting the home in Samayanallur recently, they were unable to find out the exploitation of girls. “This might be because there were more men in the team,” she added. District Chairman of Child Welfare Committee Dr Vijaya Saravanan said that they are planning to form a team comprising members of CWC, NGO (mainly works for rehabilitation and children rights and care) and DCPU.  

State secretary of AIDWA SK Ponnuthai and child rights activist Selvagomathi said that the team should also sensitise the children on sexual abuse. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Child Welfare Committee Tamil Nadu orphanage committe orphanage sexual harassment District Child Protection Unit Angayarkanni Vanaja Mery All India Democratic Women’s Association AIDWA SK Ponnuthai
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp