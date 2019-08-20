Aircel Sivasankaran moves court again against look-out circular

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Aircel founder C Sivasankaran has moved the Madras High Court with an additional affidavit, giving an undertaking that he will intimate his travel dates and itinerary with regard to his proposed travel abroad. He has already filed a petition to recall the look-out circular (LOC) issued by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi (ED) recently.

The charge against him and other accused was that they had allegedly cheated the IDBI Bank to the tune of Rs 600 crore. When the matter came up on July 9 this year, Justice A D Jagadish Chandra directed the Union Home Ministry, the CBI and the ED to file their responses.

The CBI, in its counter filed on Monday, if he is allowed to go abroad by recalling the LOC, Sivasankaran would tamper with the relevant and crucial documents. ED submitted that on the basis of the preliminary investigation and on the searches, material evidences were found in support of the claim of the prosecuting agencies. In spite of three summons from the ED, Sivasankaran had failed to appear.