Home States Tamil Nadu

What caused the eerie blue light on Chennai's coastline?

The glow was caused by an influx of bio-luminescent micro-organisms, that emit light when they are physically disturbed.

Published: 20th August 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

The bioluminescence witnessed on the coast of Chennai. | Express Photo Service

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Visitors to beaches along Chennai and Kancheepuram were in for a pleasant surprise on Sunday night, as a magical blue glow was seen in the waves. People thronged by the sea trying to catch a glimpse as they stirred the sand with their foot, every time a wave hit the beach.

The glow was caused by an influx of bio-luminescent micro-organisms, that emit light when they are physically disturbed.

While no sample of the organism that caused the glow has been studied and identified accurately yet, experts suggest that it could either be a bloom of Noctiluca, a marine algae or influx of a bio-luminescent species of Ostracods, which are also known as seed shrimps.

“Oceans are dynamic. Whenever there is a change in water currents or if there is an inflow of water masses, it comes in with its own biological signature and tend to bring different marine organisms with it,” said G Dharani, division head of Marine Biotechnology department at National Institute of Ocean Technology.

ALSO READ | Surprise visitors cause Chennai's beaches to light up with blue glow

“We call this glowing water as Vandal Neer (murky water). Every year, around this time of the year, cold currents come northward. The currents are so cold, that most marine organisms try getting closer to the coast, bringing along such species that glow,” said S Palayam, a fisherman from Urur Kuppam near Elliot’s Beach.

The fisherman also estimated that since the winds are blowing south to north currently, the glow might shift northward in the next couple of days.

Algae or Ostracods?

The glow was caused by an influx of bio-luminescent micro-organisms, that emit light when they are physically disturbed. Experts suggest that it could either be a bloom of Noctiluca, a marine algae or influx of a bio-luminescent species of Ostracods

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai bioluminescence
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp