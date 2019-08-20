What caused the eerie blue light on Chennai's coastline?

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

CHENNAI: Visitors to beaches along Chennai and Kancheepuram were in for a pleasant surprise on Sunday night, as a magical blue glow was seen in the waves. People thronged by the sea trying to catch a glimpse as they stirred the sand with their foot, every time a wave hit the beach.

The glow was caused by an influx of bio-luminescent micro-organisms, that emit light when they are physically disturbed.

While no sample of the organism that caused the glow has been studied and identified accurately yet, experts suggest that it could either be a bloom of Noctiluca, a marine algae or influx of a bio-luminescent species of Ostracods, which are also known as seed shrimps.

“Oceans are dynamic. Whenever there is a change in water currents or if there is an inflow of water masses, it comes in with its own biological signature and tend to bring different marine organisms with it,” said G Dharani, division head of Marine Biotechnology department at National Institute of Ocean Technology.

“We call this glowing water as Vandal Neer (murky water). Every year, around this time of the year, cold currents come northward. The currents are so cold, that most marine organisms try getting closer to the coast, bringing along such species that glow,” said S Palayam, a fisherman from Urur Kuppam near Elliot’s Beach.

The fisherman also estimated that since the winds are blowing south to north currently, the glow might shift northward in the next couple of days.

Algae or Ostracods?

